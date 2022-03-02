AS the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) begins preparation for the Track NationsCup, which begins in Glasgow from April 21- 24, 2022, it will open a camp today for six elite female cyclists selected to participate at the competition.

According to the CFN President, Engr. Giadomenico Massari, the camp, which will hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, will last till April 18 “when the cyclists are expected to depart for the UK for the Nations Cup in Glasgow.”

The elite female cyclists listed for the Nations Cup, according to the CFN secretary general, Shammah Makpa are Ese Ukeseraye, Tawakalt Yekeen, Mary Samuel, Grace Ayuba, Treasure Coxson and Tombrapa Grikpa.

