The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has advised electricity consumers on estimated billing to track their bills to avoid discrepancies by electricity distribution companies.

The Commission in its official Twitter handle told consumers to always check their monthly bills for tariff band (expected hours of daily power supply).

FCCPC on a document titled ‘A guide for unmetered electricity consumers’ said a consumer could contest his or her tariff band if the supply fell short of the required hours over a 60-day cycle. It also advised consumers to check the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Amended Order on capping of estimated bills for their distribution company.

“Ensure your estimated consumption does not exceed the stipulated cap for your area. Find out the price per KWh of your electricity from your monthly bill.

“Your bill is calculated by multiplying the estimated energy by the current tariff plus 7.5 per cent VAT.

“If you find any discrepancy in your bill, complain in writing to your distribution company.”

It advised consumers to escalate their complaints to NERC or the Commission if they were not addressed satisfactorily by the distribution companies.

