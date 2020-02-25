Bolaji Okunola

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) Office of the Vice President Western Zone has inaugurated a Presidential Compliance Team to promote compliance and facilitate trade at Nigerian seaports.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at NAGAFF headquarters in Lagos at the weekend, Vice President of NAGAFF Western Zone, Alhaji Tanko Ibrahim, and leader of the team, said the initiative was aimed at partnering with the Federal Government in ensuring that corrupt practices militating against trade facilitation are stamped out of Nigerian Ports.

The team, among other things, is to ensure that importers make correct declarations for Customs purpose, while at the same time ameliorating challenges faced by freight forwarders with shipping companies and terminal operators.

The team, according to the NAGAFF Vice President, would also abolish the use of camp boys by officers of Nigeria Customs Service, put an end to excessive sampling of imported products by agencies at the port and bring about a permanent solution to the traffic gridlock at the port.

Tanko assured that NAGAFF members are ready to comply with government regulations, but that Customs officers, shipping companies, Terminal Operators must also do the needful by being compliant themselves to promote good practices at the port.

He assured however that the 100% compliance team is not out to witch hunt any operator at the port.

“We are not here to witch hunt anybody, we are here to do what the law says, we would start from our importers, every importer should do 100% declaration. Secondly, we the freight forwarders, it is our duty to ensure that all our cargo has been examined by the Customs Service, we are tired of being slaves to government agencies.”

“Today, shipping companies and terminal operators, we are just like their slaves to them, we are tired of this. We have agreed now and we are ready to comply.”

“Our duty is not to Customs alone, people think we are here to face customs, it extends to shipping companies, terminal operators and other government agencies. If you don’t comply, then we would do the needful. I want everybody to understand that we are not alone, the compliance team is not alone, we attached ourselves with government and they are ready to hear from us” he said

While admonishing his team members who would be unleashed on the Nigerian port system anytime soon, Tanko said “Anybody who comes under my leadership must respect himself, they must be loyal, as you see me, I take instructions from my superiors, same thing, they must take instructions from me.”

“Today, NAGAFF is a moving train, if you are ready to join the train, you can come onboard. If you are not ready to join, you should give way.”