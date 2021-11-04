By Merit Ibe

The Lagos Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has unveiled its 2021 lagos International Trade Fair Partners to boost trade and delight exhibitors and visitors with special products and services throughout the 10-day period.

Unveiling the partners yesterday, Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, Gabriel Idahosa, promised that the fair which begins tomorrow to end on November 14, is themed ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value, adding that the chamber is expecting over 500,000 visitors and about 1,500 exhibitors from about 16 countries.

Idaho disclosed that Gree, an Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai is the official title partner of the 2021 trade fair.

He said the fact that Gree has been in the country for many years, they are already the leader in certain products categories.

“They are experienced in doing business across several states, which means they have a stake in the Nigerian economy.

And so, they are partners that are not here for a short term. They they are part of our economy and have signed a long term agreement which will be extended for a long time for about two years. This is a long term partnership which has a long term impact in the economy.”

Leo Lee, an official of Gree company, said: “We have been her for the past 25 years now within these years we have been able to study the environment and and Nigerians. As one of the biggest firm in the world we want to use our quality products to boost the economy. “We already started our factory in Lagos, by the end of the year, our assembly line will also be ready.”

Other partners are Flourmills of Nigeria unveiled as the official food and beverages partner of the fair; the Bank of industry: The official gold partner;

TGI Distri, the health and safety partner; FEDAN investment limited the electrical accessories partner; LIFEMATE furniture official partner, which offers range of household and office furniture which will be coming in discounted rates during the fair.

In addition to the major support from the partners, Idahosa informed of the chamber’s plans to host African businessmen and women in the “Africa Hall”

“This has received major boost from other pan and regional African institutions like African Development Bank, African Union, ECOWAS and African major business organisations.

According to him, the objective of the hall is to bring exhibitors from all African countries under the same umbrella to showcase their goods, services, arts, crafts, regulatory services and particularly to promote intra-African trade.

“We believe that Africans must grow trade and investment among themselves. The LITF platform is a great opportunity to do this. Therefore, in further pursuit of this objective, we will have the Africa special day at the Fair this year. Investment and trade promotion agencies of some African countries have shown interest in this.”

He promised new changes this year to include Automation of Booking (i.e. online registration and payment). Noise Management and LITF Radio, National Halls, Exhibitor Service Centre, improvement in Traffic Management and Related Logistics:,, Power Supply, Media Centre equipped with dedicated internet facilities

The Director General of the Chamber, Chinyere Almona noted that everything the chamber does is to is to promote trade commerce and investment in Nigeria which has reflected in the partnership with Gree and others.

“Beyond the fair and these exhibitions, we will continue to engage with the groups to ensure there are other opportunities for growth in commerce trade and investment.”

