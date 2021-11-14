From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

President Muhammadu Buhari will join 14 other African leaders at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 in Durban, South Africa on Monday, the Presidency has said.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari would join the ceremony after the Paris Peace Forum in France, to honour the special invitation extended to him by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

The event, which will run from tomorrow till Sunday, November 21, has been organised by the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

The theme of the Fair, Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA aims at boosting trade and investment across the African continent. It also promises to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive across the African continent; bring to fruition the lofty ideas behind the creation of the AfCFTA by providing the platform to further identify and proffer solutions to challenges militating against intra-African trade and; generate market information needed to connect buyers and sellers throughout the continent.

Global businesses including non-African international brands are expected to key into opportunities generated by the fair, thereby attracting for the continent trade and investment deals worth $40billion. Various Nigerian investors are already in Durban to take advantage of the event.

