The Federal Government, has disclosed plans to host an Exhibition and Trade Fair from September 26 – 30, 2021, to bring together relevant stakeholders from Nigeria’s 774 Local Governments and Area Councils of Abuja.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Abuja said the event is aimed at fast-tracking and stimulating rural economic development through agricultural and allied industrial activities.

Present at the briefing was an Integrated Marketing Consortium led by Principal Consultant to Nigeria @60 – ALGON Made in Nigeria Exhibition and Trade Fair, Mr. Ono Akpe of Red Sapphire Ltd. Also on the team were associate consultants Mr. George Igoche, Mr. Olu Adekunle and Mr. Sam Oburu. The Project Director, Nigeria @60 Jubilee Special Awards, Mr. Femi Oyelade, was also present at the media parley.

The Minister further announced that the Exhibition and Trade Fair is one of the major events in the series of activities planned by the Federal Government to commemorate the Nigeria @60 celebrations in line with the directive of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the Exhibition and Trade Fair is being organised under the auspices of the Nigeria @ 60 Ownership Sub-Committee /Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and will be marketed and managed by a private sector operator, Red Sapphire Nigeria Limited.

