Gabriel Dike

A group, Ikenga Ndigbo Worldwide (INW) has called on aspirants in the presidential race into the International Centre for Commerce (ICC) also known as Balogun Business Association (BBA) Lagos to conduct themselves in a manner that will make them the pride of Igbo nation. It also urged them to eschew conducts capable of undermining the integrity of the impending elections into their executive body. The group described the market as the pride of West Africa, and as such marketers need free, fair and credible election into their leadership body.

The National Coordinator of INW, Chidubem Ofor, gave the advice in a statement issued in Lagos, where he said that the conduct of the election could make or mar the future of the BBA, since unconfirmed reports have pointed to the fact that some people were planning to subvert the wishes of the traders during the process.

The group warned that such tendency could throw the organisation into unending crisis. He warned those he described as protege of national political parties not to thwart the efforts of the founding fathers of BBA that had stood as a platform to market Nigeria to the world over what he described as petty politics of division and coercion.