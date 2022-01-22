From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has directed its members to begin mobilisation for the January 27 nationwide protest against fuel subsidy removal.

This is in allegiance with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) planned protest across the 36 states of the federation next week over the intended subsidy removal that would lead to an increase in fuel pump price.

The organised labour has threatened that it would no longer be watching the federal government inflicting pains and hardship on the workers.

TUC gave the directive at the weekend in a Communique jointly signed by its President, Quadri Olaleye and Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi.

The document was issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Trade Union in Abuja.

TUC also called for the review of power sector privatisation to ensure viability, job security and effectiveness of the sector.

The Trade Union further urged the federal government to ensure that rice is made affordable to ordinary citizens. This it says would justify the various rice revolution policies of the government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“NEC-in-Session insist that Federal Government MUST ensure that the conditions precedent put forward by the TUC on the deregulation of the downstream such as; the revitalisation of existing refineries, establishment of new ones including modular refineries, effective policing of borders to stem the rate of petroleum products smuggling, etc, are implemented.

“NEC-in-Session has mandated the Congress led by the President to take all necessary steps to ensure that these conditions are met before subsidy is removed. Consequently, NEC-in-Session directs State Councils and affiliates to commence mobilisation of members for industrial actions against subsidy removal without the government fulfilling conditions precedent.

“The Proposal by National Council of State on the final removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as from June 2022 should take into consideration the attendant economic impact on the masses.

“While acknowledging the giant stride in rice production through various interventions of the Buhari’s administration, the Federal Government should ensure that price of rice in the market become affordable to the common man in order to justify the rice revolution policy of the administration.

“The privatisation of the power sector should be reviewed since the contracts have expired to ensure viability, job security and effectiveness of the sector.

“NEC-in-Session enjoined Congress members nationwide to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and ensure active participation in the democratic process ahead of 2023 general elections. Members are also urged to support the Political Commission of the Congress in creating groundswell awareness for providing leadership alternatives that deliver on democratic dividends and transformative governance to the people,” the communique read.