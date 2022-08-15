From Abel Leonard, Nasarawa

Trade Union Congress (TUC) has debunked the purported publication made by BUDGIT claiming that the Nasarawa State government is owing 4months salary areas to civil servants in the state.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the Union, Comrade Muhammed Umar Doma in a press briefing at their office in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital saying the TUC arising from an emergency meeting held Monday 15th August 2022 having dismissed extensively on issues, particularly the BUDGIT publication.

The TUC in session found out that the publication is baseless, malicious and aimed at tarnishing the good image of the present administration which has been labour friend from inception and up to date in the payment of monthly salary to civil servant in the state.

The TUC frowned at the recent brutal murder of their member, a teacher at the government science secondary school Nasarawa Eggon, a few days ago.

The TUC is calling on the state government and the security agencies to step up security apparatus to secure the lives and properties of the people of the state.

The TUC also in a session kicked against any form of planned privatisation of government institutions particularly the hospitals while also appealing to the state government to fast-track the ongoing promotion process from 2018 to date and release the same to deserving civil servants.

Adding that the Trade Union Congress remained committed and loyal to the present administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

