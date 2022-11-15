By Chinenye Anuforo

Tradefada, a One-Stop Cryptocurrency exchange platform, has won this year’s Best Crypto Exchange Platform at the Afritech Awards, organized by Techcastle Foundation.

Presenting the award to Tradefada, the organized noted that Tradefada as a company has distinguished itself in the Fintech space by offering traders the ability to buy into the crypto market through various local fiat currencies and trade on over 100 pairs of the top and most reliable cryptocurrencies.

“Having done our independent research, we found out that Tradefada stood out among other companies in its class. Thus, we rate the company as the Best Crypto Exchange Platform of the year 2022,” said Chike Onwuegbuchi, Co-Founder of Techcastle Foundation.

Mr Chike added that in the burgeoning fintech ecosystem, the Tradefada platform combines the reliability and swiftness of a web-based exchange with the convenience and portability of a mobile app. These features, he noted are not found in some other platforms offering the same services.

Meanwhile, an elated Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tradefada, Mr Seun Dania, while commenting after receiving the award, described the award as a show of resilience and dedication to do what is right.

He dedicated the Best Crypto Exchange Platform of the year 2022 award to the staff and partners of Tradefada, whom he believes contributed greatly to the growth of the platform since it was founded in 2017.

While assuring that award will spur Tradefada to work harder in sustaining the goodwill the platform has received from the industry, Mr Seun disclosed that the company is about to launch the Tradefada Nigeria app to cater to the Nigerian market.

“We are grateful to the organizer for finding us worthy of this award. We believe it is a call to more work because to whom much is given, much is also expected,” he said.

Tradefada provides solutions to all levels of cryptocurrency traders’ needs. Through strategic partnerships with excellent third-party service providers, its services extend to over 30 countries, providing easy access to buy and sell crypto for various fiat currencies. made possible.