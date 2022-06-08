By Chinenye Anuforo

Tradefada, a one-stop cryptocurrency exchange platform, has won the Blockchain Services Platform Provider of the Year (Crypto) award at the Beacon of ICT Awards, organized by Communication Week Media Limited, publishers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek.

Announcing Tradefada as the winner, the organizer said the company pulled the highest votes to emerged in the category, stressing that the award was keenly contested by four other companies.

“We are pleased to have the honour to announce Tradefada as a winner of this year’s Beacon of ICT Awards having gathered the highest votes in the Blockchain Services Platform Provider of the Year (Crypto), it said at the award night, which attracted stakeholders from various segment of the ICT industry.

The organizer added that the award is a testament to Tradefada’s talents, innovations, contributions and commitments to the growth of the ICT industry.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, an excited CEO of Tradefada, Mr. Seun Dania, noted that the award is a display of the fact that stakeholders have come to the realization that Tradefada has become a house-hold brand in the industry, adding that it is happy that Nigerians have recognized its hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the development of ICT industry.

“We are excited to have received ‘Blockchain Services Platform Provider of the Year (Crypto)’ award. For us, it is exciting and a challenge to us to do more because to whom much is given, much is also expected,” he said.

While dedicating the award to its customers and dedicated staff, Mr. Seun promised that Tradefada will continue to provide innovative platform that will allow most Africans to partake and adopt cryptocurrencies from their mobile devices and web browsers.

“We will also be exploring the new waves in the crypto space i.e. Metaverse and NFTs. We will also be providing a staking platform where our customers can safely stake their crypto and earn yearly % returns,” he assured.

Tradefada is a One-Stop Cryptocurrency exchange that combines the reliability and swiftness of a web-based exchange with the convenience and portability of a mobile app. Tradefada offers the ability to buy into the crypto market through various local Fiat currencies and trade on over 100 pairs of the top and most reliable cryptocurrencies.

Founded in 2017 by a duo of experienced digital currency traders with a vision to see Africa benefit immensely and achieve economic freedom by leveraging on cryptocurrencies, Tradefada provides solutions to all levels of cryptocurrency trader’s needs.

Tradefada services extends to over 30 countries, providing easy access to buy and sell crypto for various fiat currencies. made possible through strategic partnerships with excellent third-party service providers.

