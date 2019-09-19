A trader, Sherifat Alli, 41, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a businessman of N1.360 million.

Alli, who resides at No 32, Bashiru Str., Ojodu Berger area of Lagos State, is charged with conspiracy, obtaining money under pretence and stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ishola Samuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence along with some others, at large, on March 2, 2018 at Ojodu Berger.

He alleged that Alli obtained N1.360 million from the complainant, Mr Akeem Oyegun, under the pretence of selling a parcel of the land to him.

Ishola alleged that Alli who failed to deliver the land to Oyegun, admitted that she used the money for her personal use.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

Magistrate I.A. Abina admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Abina adjourned the case until Oct. 16 for mention. (NAN)