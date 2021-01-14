A 45-year-old trader, Obiemeke Felix,who allegedly stole a cell phone worth N240,000 belonging to his colleague, on Thursday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court .

The police charged Felix, who lives in Suleja, Niger State, for theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, of the FCT Command Abuja, told the court that Rapheal Ikechukwu of the Federal Housing Lugbe, Abuja, reported the matter at Wuse Zone 3, Police Station on Dec. 30, 2020.

Ejike alleged that on Dec.29, 2020, at about 7.30p.m., the complainant plugged the phone to charge in his shop at the Intercontinental Plaza, Wuse Zone III while he attended to his customers.

Ejike alleged that after a while the complainant returned to check his phone but discovered it was stolen.

He alleged that the defendant stole the phone while it was been charged.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

istrate Ibrahim Muhammed admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Muhammed ordered that the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court with a fixed and verifiable address.

He ordered that the surety deposits a recent passport photograph with a valid means of identification which must be verified by the court registrar.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until March 9, 2021 for hearing. (NAN)