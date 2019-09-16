Nwogu Ijeoma, a trader in Alaba international market, and 1,015 customers across the country emerged winners at the second quarterly draw of the DiamondXtra season 11 reward scheme powered by Access Bank Plc.

Speaking shortly after receiving the N1 million prize cheque, Ijeoma, while expressing excitement at winning, told newsmen that she had been a customer of Access Bank for years, adding that Nigerians should partake of the initiative since it is real.

She said: “I have been banking with Access Bank for a long time now. The first time I got a call from the bank, I did not even listen; I hung up the phone. But when they called again, I decided to give them a listening ear only to discover I have won a million naira. I am excited and I would encourage my friends and family members to bank with Access Bank so that they can partake of this initiative”.

Also speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, the Head of Retail Product, Insight and Capabilities of the bank, Rob Giles, noted that the bank has stuck to its promise of keeping the initiative growing and ongoing.

Giles revealed that over N5.4 billion in prize money has been doled out, adding that Access Bank is trying to make the prizes more accessible so that more Nigerians win every year.

He said: “The special thing about DiamondXtra season 11 is the difference we are making for people by giving rent allowance for a year and we had winners today who won in that category as well as education grant for five years. That is something that is really impressive in this season. We are also helping our youths get education which help makes more businesses grow.

This product has been a successful product since the launch in 2008 and you do not have to have a large amount to save. for every N5,000 you save, you get one entry into the prize draw and that entry could win you any category of our prizes”.

Corroborating him, Head, Retail Market and Analytics, Chioma Afe, explained that the motivation behind the DiamondXtra initiative was born out of the need to transform the lives of the customers.