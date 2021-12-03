A Non-Governmental Organisation with bias for the trading community, Traders Across Boundaries Initiative Project, has called for the declaration of Traders Day.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the visioner of the project, Chief Osiri Young, said that the reason for the declaration is to appreciate the role traders are playing in the development of the national economy.

According to him, since it has been proven that no nation can survive without commerce, it has therefore become imperative that a day be declared in honour of those who are making the economy tick.

He said that one of the reasons Nigeria’s economy is not flourishing is because traders have not been given due recognition, which would motivate them to do more for the country. He added that even at that, the traditional markets have remained the biggest employer of labour in the country.

Chief Young said that doing business is being hampered by lack of access roads, environmental challenges like blockage and inadequate drainages.

According to him, having a special day for the traders would bring closer relationship and interaction between government and traders themselves.

In his contribution, the Grand Patron of the organisation, Chief Baba Golden Jay, called on all state governments in the country to join traders in their quest for a Traders Day.

According to him, Traders Across Boundaries Initiative Project is out to achieve a harmonious relationship between government and traders.

