The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has urged the Federal Government to aggressively intervene in manufacturing sector to boost economy in order to check recession.

The President of the association, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Abbas explained that it was counterproductive for a big country like Nigeria to still depend on importation of essential items.

He said that government should give necessary support to manufacturing industries for job creation and economic development.

“Having our manufacturing industries working is key to fight recession because so many of the youth who are unemployed will be engaged.

“Government needs to give more credit facilities to manufacturers to revive our ailing industries and establish more to have more people employed to grow the economy.

“If we cannot manufacture the basic things we need in this country that means we will continue to develop the economy of other countries while we will be at the receiving end.

“Most of the countries of the world that have grown their economies did so through domestic production for internal consumption and export,” he explained.

Abbas noted that Nigeria as a country had large market for a lot of products because of its population, hence the need for the government to leverage on that for the benefit of the people.

He reiterated the association’s support to work with the government to grow the economy of the country. (NAN)