From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Worried about the ceaseless sit-at-home orders by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), traders have appealed to governors of the South East Region to invite officials of IPOB for a discussion to end the exercise.

Though overwhelming majority of them were in support of the agitations of IPOB, they said incessant sit-at-home orders was affecting the livelihood of South East people and called for a change of strategy.

An Onitsha trader, Ebuka Ifeora, said any actions that could bring hardship to the people should not be encouraged, especially the proposed one month sit-at-home, if the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not brought to court on October 21.

Mr Ifeora advised that IPOB should tread with caution in dealing with its own people and avoid inflicting hardship on them.

Chief Jude Nwankwo called for caution by all major stakeholders to end the IPOB longjam and expressed the need for governments at various levels to work in synergy for the co-existence of all Nigerians. He noted that both the agitators and leaders should sit down and resolve the security issues for a better understanding for businesses to continue to thrive in the South East.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.