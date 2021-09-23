From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Worried about the ceaseless sit-at-home orders the people of South East have obeyed given by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), traders have appealed to the Governors of the South East Region to invite officials of IPOB for a discussion to end the exercise.

Though overwhelming majority of them were in support of the agitations of IPOB, they are of the opinion that the incessant sit-at-home orders by a section of the IPOB was negatively affecting the livelihood of South East people and called for a change of strategy.

One of the traders, Chima Onyedum in Onitsha, yesterday, said that Igbo fully supported the activities of IPOB but added that anything that would further increase the sufferings of the people of the South East Region should be avoided.

Ebuka Ifeora, a trader also told this reporter that majority of the people were in support of IPOB but noted that to engage in actions that could bring hardship to the people as a result of sit-at-home on Mondays in the entire South East Region should not be encouraged, especially the proposed one month sit-at-home, if the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not brought to court on October 21.

Mr Ifeora advised that IPOB should thread with caution in dealing with its own people and avoid inflicting hardship on them.

He, however, called on the Governors of the region to wade into the matter by intervening for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to avoid further crisis in the South East zone.

Chief Jude Nwankwo also an Onitsha trader in a telephone interview called for caution by all major stakeholders to end the IPOB longjam.

Chief Nwankwo expressed the need for governments at various levels to work in synergy for co-existence of all Nigerians . He noted that both the agitators and leaders should sit down and resolve the security issues for a better understanding for businesses to continue to thrive in the South East.

The market leader said that anything that would restore peace and enabling business environment in the region should be welcomed by all well-meaning people, adding that violence was a strong enemy to meaningful developments.

