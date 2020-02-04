Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra Traders’ Forum (ATF) has commended Governor Willie Obiano for the decongestion and relocation of streets traders and markets to their permanent sites in the state.

The traders said the ongoing demolition of illegal structures in some markets to ease the free flow of traffic by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce led by Chief Uche Okafor was a welcome development.

Chairman of ATF, Chief John Ogbunka, while briefing newsmen in Onitsha, lauded the commissioner for insisting that all street markets should be relocated to their permanent sites to save innocent citizens from accidents and fire incidents associated with market congestion.

Ogbunka said Governor Obiano remained the most traders-friendly governor in the South East, noting that the governor had given every market in the state N10 million for developmental projects. Ogbunka said with the decongestion and enforcement of the relocation of traders to their markets, a serene environment would be created in the three majors cities in the state.

“We want government not to relent in this gesture because nothing good comes easy. We want to thank the government for the ongoing decongestion and enforcement of relocation to permanent sites of provision and cosmetics market Ogbunike.