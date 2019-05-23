Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter, has called on the government for support and the provision of a favourable business environment that will enhance the ease of doing business through the implementation of appropriate policies.

According to the group, the major challenges confronting its operation are multiple taxation, unfavorable business environment and incessant harassment and extortion by security agencies at local, state and federal levels.

Speaking at its annual summit, ‘All Traders Summit 2019’, in Lagos with the theme, “Harnessing the Economic and Socio-political Potential of the Trading Community in Lagos State and Mitigating the Unfavourable Business Environment”, President of the association, Christopher Okpala, stated that the sector, beside the agricultural and oil sectors, is the largest contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He noted that, however, the government does not give it the due recognition for its potential.

“The challenges an average trader encounters are enormous. First is multiple taxation on all government levels, lack of due recognition by the government, constant extortion and threats by security agents, among others. Despite our economic and political value, the government does not recognise us. The only time we are recognised is during tax drive and political campaigns when votes are needed.

“The economic policies of the local, state and federal governments do not benefit an average trader. Our people are constantly extorted by area boys and the police, after they must have gone through the necessary clearing authorities along the road. These and more are working against traders and this is why we are not reaching our potential. We are appealing to the incoming government to help us with the implementation of business-friendly policies and an enabling operating environment,” he said.