Tony John, Port Harcourt

Traders and construction workers yesterday, declared their support for the re-election of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

This was even as the governor assured traders at the Fruit Garden Market that his administration would deliver the market next month.

Addressing the traders after inspecting the ongoing construction of the burnt Fruit Garden Market, Wike, said work would be sustained because he wants the traders to sell in a conducive environment

The governor thanked the traders for their support, saying he will always live up to their expectations.

He said unlike the failed All Progressives Congress (APC), he runs a promise-keeping administration that caters for all sections of the state.

Governor Wike urged the traders to use their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) to re-elect him and vote for other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in order for his administration to deliver more dividends of democracy.

The traders, who trooped out in their numbers to welcome the governor, sang his praises and assured him of their votes.

Governor Wike took out time to make purchases at the fruit market.

Also, on Saturday, Governor Wike inspected the concluding construction works at the Judges’ Quarters in Port Harcourt.

The construction workers also declared their support for his re-election.