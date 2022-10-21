From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than 700 shops have been submerged by ravaging flood as goods worth hundreds of millions of Naira have been destroyed by the flood at Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State.

The Chairman of Onitsha Main Market Traders Association, Chief Innocent Ezeoha (Ezennaya) said that the flood submerged butcher/slaughter meat section, foodstuff section and second hand cloth section.

He said that the flood destroyed goods worth hundreds of millions of Naria in the market, calling on state and federal government to come to the victim’s aid who he said have lost all they had to the flood.

“The flood took us by surprise because we didn’t know that it will get to this level. We normally experience small flood during rainy season but this year’s flood is too much that it destroyed goods and submerged over 700 shops.

“The area affected in Main Market included most part of zone three such as butcher/ slaughter section, foodstuff section and second hand cloth section. The some state government officials have visited the place and saw the level of destruction and we are waiting for them to return to assist the victims.

“The destruction was huge and the traders have no place to stay for now until the flood receded to the River Niger. I have directed that victims should fix themselves in any available space in the market to enable them to be getting their daily bread.

“The flood affected mainly women and widows who were selling foodstuff and old cloths at the place. The flood came at odd time when parents were paying for their wards school fees. We are happy that we have not lost anybody to the flood but lost only goods. I have directed that nobody should go to that side to avoid being drown.

” I’m appealing to the victims to remain calm and never be deterred by the devastation of the flood as government will surely come to their aid because I know the governor will do something as a humanitarian. We know that the governor is being faced with many challenges but this one is an emergency” he stated.