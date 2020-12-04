Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Traders and other customers in Onitsha were Friday stranded following the sealing of Union bank Ose branch by National Industrial Court of Nigeria sitting in Awka, Anambra State over non compliance to judgement between the bank and former staff Mr. Anthony Nwaeseh.

The bank customer who came from far and near who came to the bank this morning to withdraw money for business were disappointed when they got to the gate of the bank where the gate was locked and paper boldly written under seal by Industrial court.

Some of the stranded customers Mr. Amenike Anyorah, Ifeanyi Onwuzuruike, Ifeanyi Linus, Okoye and Mrs Oluchukwu Anieke frown at the situation it has destabilized them from doing their business as they were in Christmas season.

They appealled to the bank to do the needful as a worker deserved his wages as well as to give them the opportunity to do their own business in their account.

Nweseh who was the former staff of the bank was said to have unlawfully dismissed by the bank in 2011, he went to an industrial court which dragged for ten years for litigation and was given judgment on 31st of May 2019 by Justice John Targema asking the bank to pay MR. Nweseh all his entitlement.

But when the bank refused to comply with the court order the court now moved into action by sealing the Bank branch of the bank at Ose where the man was formally working threatening to go on to seal other branches if the bank is still adamant comply with court judgement.

The presiding Judge, Justice Targema in granting an exparte application ordered for enforcement of the judgement of May 31, 2019 which ordered the bank to pay the former staff of his entitlements after he was allegedly sacked unlawfully.

The Judge ordered thus “leave is hereby granted to the applicant to issue writ of execution for the enforcement of the judgement of this Honourable court delivered on 31/05/2019 in suit no. NICN/EN/03/2013: Anthony Nwaeseh Vs. Union Bank of Nigeria PLC on the respondent within 14 days from the date of this Order”.