Some traders at the Mile 3 Market in Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, sustained injuries following an explosion of a substance suspected to be dynamite.

Daily Sun gathered that the explosion occurred in the morning at the Mile 3 Motor Park, which has been converted to a trading point.

Eyewitnesses said traders and passengers sustained injuries while scampering for safety following the explosion.

They said the suspected dynamite was dropped on the ground and not thrown at traders apparently to instil fears in the people.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, said a locally fabricated dynamite exploded when one Mrs Ifemia Aloke, popularly known as ‘ Mama Joy’ opened her fish shop, inflicting injuries on her son and a young lady, who were later rushed to medical centre for treatment.

Omoni said the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) was immediately despatched to the scene to sweep and render the entire market safe.

He said no life was lost and that normal trading activities resumed immediately.

The PPRO disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident with a view to ascertaining the cause of the explosion and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Investigation by Daily Sun gathered that in Oyigbo, which is an IPOB stronghold in Rivers, recorded skeletal business activities. Similarly, major business areas like Okija and Azikiwe Streets in Port Harcourt City, were partially open.