By Brown Chimezie

Traders at the Olorunda Oyinlola Market on 23 Road, Festac Town, Lagos have sent a petition to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to stop threat of planned demolition and re-building of the market by officials of the Amuwo Odofin Local Government. The traders who are also owners of the structures in the market said they sent the urgent appeal to the Governor to intervene in the matter by preventing the Council Chairman Mr. Valentine Buraimoh and his officers from carrying out the threat of pulling down the entire market.

Speaking at a press briefing, Counsel to the market executives, Mr. Ike Onyefulu, said the appeal became necessary to stop the Council authorities from further intimidating traders whose livelihoods are being threatened , He pointed out that at a meeting hosted by the chairman prior to the official letter from the Council, on November 16, 2020, Mr. Buraimoh said the planned demolition and reconstruction of the 26-year-old market was at the instance of the Governor.

However, the market leader (Iyaloja), Mrs. Taiwo Cookey, described the Olorunda Oyinlola market as the only official, purpose- built, model market in the local government. She traced the history of the market from the time in the 90s when members of the Festac Market Women Association were displaced at the 2nd Gate Market, Agboju and how, as a lasting solution, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) officially allocated the land space on 23 Road for a permanent site for the dwellers in Festac. She disclosed that the structures were built by individual land- owners based on council specification and supervision.