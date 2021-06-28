By Christopher Oji

Traders, shop owners and stakeholders operating under the aegis of Balogun Business Association (BBA) in Lagos, have raised the alarm over rumoured threat to invade their market by thugs loyal to a former chairman of the association.

The aggrieved traders, who addressed journalists, yesterday, at the association’s Secretariat, at the popular Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Badagry Expressway, Ojo, alleged that credible intelligence at their disposal, showed that the planned unlawful invasion of their, hitherto, peaceful market, would take place between yesterday and Wednesday.

Warning of imminent bloodshed of innocent traders, should the alleged invasion happen, the principal stakeholders, while recalling that similar attacks by the same person in the years 2005 and 2007 led to unnecessary waste of lives, vowed to ensure unprecedented resistance against unlawful take over of their market by those they said have no stake in their association.

