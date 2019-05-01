Traders in Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos State, yesterday, shut down activities, to protest a planned installation of female and male market leaders; “Iyaloja” and “Babaloja,” respectively.

The traders told the News Agency of Nigeria that computer village is an international market that does not need such imposition of Iyaloja or Babaloja.

An Information Communication Technology Engineer, Wasiu Agbaje, said the technology hub is not like regular markets where such should be imposed.

Agbaje said installing such would undermine the hub because there is no relationship between technology and Iyaloja.

“What do the Iyaloja and Babaloja have to offer, what value are they going to add to the hub? And, what technological innovations are they bringing? The computer village is not like any other street market where pepper and other things are sold. It is an international technology hub and it should be treated as such,” said Agbaje.

Also, a businessman, who declined to be named told NAN that computer village is an international market and should be treated as such. According to him, it will undermine the position of computer village internationally as the biggest technological hub in West Africa. He said installing such Iyaloja and Babaloja would contradict what the hub was known for and breach the peace there because it is not a regular market.

A software developer, Joseph Efosa, said such installation would disturb the 25 years of peaceful existence of the hub.

Efosa said computer village is not a regular market and such installation is not needed.