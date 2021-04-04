From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Hundreds of shops at the popular Araromi Auto Spare Parts Market at Agodi-Gate, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, were razed by fire in the early hours of Saturday resulting in the destruction of multimillion naira wares.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the inferno started at midnight and raged till about 10 a.m when fire fighters from the Oyo State Fire Service eventually put out the fire.

However, the timely response of the fire-fighters could not immediately stop the inferno as indiscriminate parking of vehicles blocked the access road to the scene of fire incident.

As a result, the two teams of fire-fighters that came to the market had to park their trucks at a nearest place to the scene where they dragged their water hoses to battle the inferno.

Some traders, who spoke with Sunday Sun, blamed the incident on power surge in one of the shops in the market.

It was learnt that the market just had electricity supply restored recently after years of being without power.

A trader, who simply identified himself as Samson dealing in Toyota spare parts in the market, said the last time a similar inferno occurred in the auto spare market was 38 years ago.