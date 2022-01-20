From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has described as illegal the trading, slaughtering and consumption of donkey.

Government, through the Controller General of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS), Director General, Vincent Isegbe, stated this yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja.

Isegbe, who explained that country was running out of donkey, wondered why people would slaughter donkey amidst chicken, goat and cow meat.

“Donkey slaughter, donkey trade, donkey meat, donkey hide are illegal business. And that is why when we see, we confiscate or we destroy. Do not involve in anything that has to do with donkey.

“The genetic improvement of donkey breeders has a programme we just did for donkey improvement. The project is a tripartite project between the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, the National Agricultural Production Research Institute in Zaria and those involve in donkey trading. Now, we need to have an understanding of where the answers are coming from. Hitherto, they were doing an illegal business.

“We had engagements with traditional rulers to draw the attention that the business is illegal. Government is against it and it is against the law. The people claimed they were not aware. They signed an undertaking with the Quarantine Service not to do it again.

“We sent advertisement on radio and television concerning the illegality of donkey trade. We need to tell the people how to breed the animals, build their houses and improve their genetic potential. Yes, some Chinese were arrested and investigations are going on but I do not want to go into the details so that I do not impede the investigations with the police. For now, let us be contented that arrest has been made and investigation is going on.”