Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) moderated on Friday with the market indicators improving marginally by 0.07 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index grew by 19.82 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 29,415.39 compared with 29,395.57 recorded on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation of listed equities improved by N10 billion or 0.07 per cent to N15.174 trillion from N15.164 trillion reported on Thursday.

An analysis of the price movement table shows that Okomuoil led the gainers’ table, increasing by N6 to close at N66 per share.

BUA Cement followed with a gain of N2.55 to close at N41, while CAP gained N1.05 to close at N25 per share.

UACN added 90k to close at N10.25, while C and I Leasing rose by 60k to close at N6.75 per share.

On the other hand, Dangote Cement topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N3 to close at N172 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with a loss of 60k to close at N31.95, while Africa Prudential lost 19k to close at N4.51 per share.

Presco was down by 15k to close at N56.90, while Zenith Bank also dipped 15k to close at N21.85 per share.

The financial service sector dominated trading activities with Access Bank emerging the most active stock, exchanging 45.23 million shares valued N497.38 million.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 29.18 million shares worth N640.66 million, while United Bank for Africa sold 22.14 million shares valued N186.39 million.

Flour Mills traded 21.79 million worth N512.09 million, while UACN traded 17.73 million shares valued N176.01 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded dropped by 59.47 per cent as investors bought and sold 280.92 million shares worth N4.82 billion in 5,189 deals.

This was against a total of 693.19 million shares worth N7.44 billion achieved in 6, 634 deals on Thursday. (NAN)