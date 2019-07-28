Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Iyase (Prime Minister) of Igbodo Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Unomah, at the weekend fled from his palatial residence as ravaging floods submerged parts of the agrarian community.

Locals attributed the cause of the ravaging flood, which submerged properties and rendered hundreds of people homeless, to the torrential rain that continuously stormed the town.

As at the time of this report, several houses and farm lands have been swamped with floodwater, while many others are being threatened as the rains keeps falling.

Affected residents were seen scampering for safety as they made frantic efforts to salvage what was left of their belongings.

Although Dr Unomah could not be immediately reached, the director of media and publicity, Igbodo Development Union (IDU), Nkem Nwaeke, confirmed that the home of the Iyase was one of the properties worst hit.

Nwaeke revealed that the Iyase, a retired University don, was devastated as he watched the fence of his expansive premises go down before leaving the compound for safety, thereby abandoning the multi-million property to fate.

President-General of IDU Matthew Okwaje, who was one of the first callers, said the flood was mostly caused by overflow of water as a result of the heavy rains.

While expressing shock and sadness over the development, Okwaje stated that roads and drains recently constructed in the neighbouring towns of Umunede, Akumazi and Ekwuoma must have exacerbated the situation, adding that the waters from these areas seem to find their ways to Igbodo, which is situated in a valley.

Okwaje, who said this was the first time flood was taking over parts of the community, pointed out that prior to the construction of the roads in the neighbouring towns, Igbodo had never experienced such heavy flooding.

He disclosed that he was already making efforts to reach out to the Delta State state Government to find a solution to the problem before the entire community is submerged by floodwater.