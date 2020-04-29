Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Wednesday, disclosed that traditional cure for the COVID-19 pandemic has reached an advanced stage and will be made available to the public very soon.

The monarch disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, shortly after he presented two motorised modular fumigators to the Ogun State government.

Oba Ogunwusi, who said the donation of the mechanical fumigators to the state was his own contribution to the state government’s efforts at combating the pandemic, explained that he had gone far in working with the traditional medicine practitioners in the country, to ensure a solution was proffered to Coronavirus.

He said though scientific solutions are being sought globally to end the pandemic, traditional medicine and solutions must also be considered and embraced as a way out of COVID-19.

The monarch, however, urged the federal government to emulate Madagascar in its quest to use local herbs in combating coronavirus, declaring that local herbs have the potency to heal victims of the virus.

“We are going to profer the local cure for coronavirus very soon; I have gone very far in advanced stage with the traditional medicine practitioners in Nigeria. Before this pandemic came out, I had actually announced to the entire world from what we inherited from our ancestors. We came out very clear about the cure, the immune booster and the solution to a large extent was presented to us and we did what we are supposed to do, but the people probably didn’t hear us.

“I am very happy that the same thing that we are talking about in Nigeria, another sister country Madagascar has taken it upon themselves and even the US government, they have even reached out to them for funding. It is another unfortunate thing that the international countries are reaching out to us on this our solution, but our local people are not reaching out to us. And we have testimonials of a lot of people that have this ailment that we have used it to heal them.

“It is naturally herbal and it is very effective; so, we decided to keep quite and move to a stage of motorised fumigation and make it very mechanical,” Ooni stated.

In his remarks, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, commended Oba Ogunwusi for the gesture and assured him that the fumigators would be put to good use.

While listing efforts of his administration at flattening the curve of the pandemic in the state, Abiodun, said the state was open to ideas and activities capable of finding solution to the virus.