From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Chairman of the Gobir Foundation and a former aspirant for governor in Kwara, Alhaji Waziri Yakubu Gobir, has identified the traditional institution as a critical sector to surmount Nigeria’s insecurity challenges.

Gobir made the remark in Ilorin during the presentation of a Honda Odyssey to the Imam Gambari of Ilorin, Alhaji Sueiman Abdullazeez.

According to the philanthropist who also donated N2 million for the completion of the Gambari mosque, religious and traditional leaders occupies a critical role in galvanising the people to have a peaceful society.

‘This is because they are closer to the grassroots and has become more relevant than ever before in these days of insecurity, instability and poverty.

‘It is very important to carry them along so that we can have more peace and harmony in our community,’ Gobir noted.

‘What I am doing is a person thing and I think other people should draw inspiration from this to assist them to play their constitutional role more which is where the media comes in,’ he added.

Responding, Imam Gambari thanked the donor for the gesture and what he has used his foundation to achieve in Ilorin since inception.

He called on other philanthropist to emulate Gobir by devoting their wealth and resources to the advancement of their people and community.