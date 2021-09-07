From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Baraden Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, has described traditional institution as a critical stakeholder in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He also said concentrated effort is needed from all Nigerians to confront insecurity challenges, described it as the only option that could save the country from its current travail.

Maccido stated this during a special prayer to commemorate his 25th coronation anniversary as Baraden Sokoto, a high ranking traditional title in the Caliphate hierarchy.

The special prayer was organised by the Descendants of Buhari Bin Usmanu Danfodio under the leadership of district heads of Sifawa, Dogondaji, Tambawal and Gindi districts of the Sultanate Council.

Speaking to reporters shortly after after the prayer session, Maccido urged the federal, state, and local governments to continue to recognise traditional institution as a partner in the fight against insecurity.

On his part, he reiterated his desire to continue to chart the good course humanity to benefit mankind.

‘We that Almighty Allah for taken us this far,’ he declared.

‘Twenty-five years ago when I was turban with other illustrious sons of the Caliphate by the late Sultan Muhammad Maccido, we look back and the journey has been so good to Allah be the glory.

‘We will continue to support humanity, especially in the area of human development. We will continue to support and defend our traditional institution and the values it represent,’ the celebrant said.

Baraden, a onetime Acting Permanent Secretary in the federal service, also expressed the readiness of traditional rulers to partner governments in curbing insecurity in the country

A cross section of guests interviewed described the Baraden Sokoto as a seasoned civil servant who has served the state and the nation selflessly, relentlessly and with great reputation.

The prayer was well attended by prominent personalities from far and near, traditional rulers, ulama, top class civil servants, members of the business community and the media.

The special 25th commemoration prayer was performed by Sarkin Malaman Sakkwato, Shiekh Yahaya Na Malam Boyi alongside other Islamic clerics and Muslims faithful.

