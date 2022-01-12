Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has made the position of his administration known on the controversy trailing who becomes the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He said the Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept, the way it was before 2017 when former governor of the state, the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s administration elevated all the 11 members of the Olubadan-in-Council from ‘High Chiefs’ to beaded crown wearing monarchs. But the Osi Olubadan and former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, did not accept the crown then.

Makinde gave the directives when he paid a condolence visit to the family of late Oba Adetunji at Popoyemoja, yesterday.

Ladoja challenged the elevation in court and won. The Oyo State High Court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Olajumoke Aiki, in January 2018, declared the elevation null, void, illegal and of no effect. When the matter got to the Appeal Court through the former administration in the state, the judgment of the lower court was set aside on technical ground. The higher court ordered that the case be returned to the high court for retrial.