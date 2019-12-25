Gyang Bere, Jos

Before the return of democracy in 1999, the people of Plateau State had been yearning and agitating for the creation and upgrading of Chiefdoms, Districts and villages in various communities in the state.

Politicians in the state took advantage of the agitation in the past to solicit for votes among different communities where they made promises without fulfillment.

But many argue that successive administrations have made little or no efforts in addressing the plights of the people; critical observers believe the gesture would enthrone lasting peace and unity within the state.

In 2006, when former Governor of the state, Chief Joshua Dariye was restored by the Supreme Court after his illegal impeachment by six members of the State House of Assembly, his administration created Chiefdoms, Districts and upgraded villages.

Few months after his action was celebrated by a section of the state, Governor Jonah David Jang assumed office as Executive Governor in 2007 and truncated the Chiefdoms created by the Dariye’s administration.

Jang did not do anything with the Gazette during his first tenure until the end of his second term in 2015 when he hurriedly created some Chiefdoms and Districts which to many, didn’t address the challenges facing the people.

When Governor Simon Lalong resumed as the governor of Plateau State in 2015, the restoration of all dissolved Chiefdoms and Districts by the Jang administration were given top priority.

Lalong visited every part of the state to address issues of division and sentiment among various ethnic groups and solicited for forgiveness.

He prioritised security of lives and properties in the state after decades of violence that caused nightmare, claimed several lives and polarised the people alone tribal and religious lines.

He built confidence in the people and put in place trauma healing mechanism for the people who have not slept with their two eyes closed in the past decades.

Lalong, while campaigning for his re-election in 2019, promised the creation of Chiefdoms, Districts and upgrading of villages in line with the yearning and aspirations of the people.

The governor swung into action and upgraded the Anaguta Chiefdom that was set aside by his predecessor, Jonah David Jang. He subsequently presented the Ujah of Anaguta, Pozo Joro Magaji with a first class staff of office, three months after the chiefdom was upgraded to first class status.

Lalong also upgraded additional Chiefdoms and Districts, as part of his campaign promise which was celebrated by the people concerned.

The governor recently began the statewide installation and coronation of new traditional rulers in Lamingo, Jos North Local Government Area of the state where he presented a second class staff of office to Emmanuel Ajik as the Adagwom Izere, Jos.

The occasion was greeted with wild jubilation among the people who sang songs of joy and dance in major streets of Jos for according to them, Lalong has met their yearning and aspirations.

Lalong said the traditional institution remains a veritable partner in development of the state particularly in peace and security.

He explained that his Rescue Administration decided to follow the wishes and yearnings of the people of Izere whose Chiefdom was truncated by the last administration of Governor Jonah Jang.

Lalong charged the Adagwom Izere to rule with the fear of God, justice and compassion as the people can only follow him if they know that he has their interest at heart.

“As the custodian of the culture and tradition of the Izere people, I expect you to uphold the highest virtues of decency, morality as well as be a unifying factor for all the people residing in your domain. From this moment, you cease to be just the father of Izere people or of one particular clan, tribe, denomination or religion. You are the father of all that reside in your domain irrespective of where they come from”.

Lalong was also at Ibaas in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area where he installed Da Luka Pagyang Pam as the Gwom Ibaas, a third class Chief where he charged him to see his role as that of a unifier rather than a sectional champion.

Lalong noted that his administration believes that the issue of Chiefdoms, Districts, village and development areas is a constitutional right for citizens of the state.

“As a lawyer, I am of the view that no one should stop any group from agitating for a Chiefdom, district, village or development area. If you don’t want, that is your right, but don’t stop anybody who wants from demanding for it.

“That is how the demands for local governments and states began and today we are witnesses to how some people have more Local Government Areas than others in the country.

For Lalong, people should not entertain any fear of losing their power and influence over others because Plateau belongs to everyone.

“Under my watch, nobody will be treated as a second class citizen or superior to another. We are created equal by God and must learn to live together in peace and unity. Let the majority have their way and the minority their say. I will not tolerate nor support anyone trying to dominate another.

“Let me warn that any traditional ruler who is found to be promoting ethno-religious hatred, injustice, disharmony or shielding criminals will not only be dethroned, but will be made to face the laws of the land”.

Last week, the governor was also in Bokkos Local Government Area where he presented an early Christmas gift to the Kulere people and the entire citizens of Bokkos Local Government who have continued to support his administration.

He explained that upgrading and creation of Chiefdoms was not meant to divide or weaken other ethnic groups in the state but to further strengthen and unify the people under one entity.

“Indeed, this event is a confirmation of our talk-and-do style of leadership as a Rescue Administration as we keep fulfilling our campaign promises. For us our word is our bond.

“During campaigns, I assured you that we shall create new Chiefdoms and districts as well as restore the ones that were erroneously abolished by the last administration.

“Although many thought at that time that it was mere political rhetoric and campaign strategy, we are today proving skeptics wrong and making it abundantly clear that you can trust us again and again.

“we were at Lamingo to install the Adagwom Izere, Jos North Local Government, and we later moved to Ibaas in Barkin Ladi Local Government to present the Staff of Office to the Gwom Ibaas and we are here for, the coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Highness, Saf Lawrence Aizat as the Saf Kulere to fulfill the long awaited dream of the people of Kulere land who had prayed and anxiously looked forward to this day.

“ I have said severally, the Traditional Institution is key to the survival of our culture, heritage, identity and common destiny as it forms the bedrock of our coexistence as a people. We need for us to uphold, sustain and safeguard this important institution.”

Lalong noted that the noble gesture has put to shame the critiques of his administration, who politicize every laudable initiatives to incite people against constitutional authority.

“This brings me to the mischief being peddled around by some people including political opponents that the creation and restoration of Chiefdoms and districts is an attempt to weaken some ethnic groups or existing Chiefdoms.

“This is far from the truth as this argument has no basis because if you go back to our history, many of these Villages, Districts and Chiefdoms had coexisted peacefully with one another for centuries until colonial and subsequent administrations created structures for administrative convenience.

“Today, no Chiefdom, District or Village is created without agitation from people and thorough consultation with stakeholders. If these creations were bad, they would not have been made by many administrations before us.

“As a listening government which believes in democratic tenets and has no desire to be dictatorial, we are determined to follow the wishes of the people on issues that we think are just, fair and desirable for peace, unity and development.

“Let me appeal to politicians and their foot soldiers to desist from exploiting everything for political capital. For us, politics is over and it is time for governance. Let us always “think Plateau and act Plateau.”

Lalong warned the traditional rulers not to see the stools as a licence for them to acquire wealth, oppress the people or confer on themselves and their families advantages that belong to their subjects, saying if they engage in self-seeking, they will crash sooner than later.

The governor also installed and presented Staff of office to Nde Wesley Mullak, the Long Miship as second class Chief of Miship Chiefdom and Mishkom Yusuf Wale Fwangbring, the Mishkom Mupun as second class Chief of Mupun Chiefdom and Rudengma Lawi Bulus Liken, the Rudengma Kadung as third class Chief of Kadung Chiefdom.

Lalong also installed and presented Staff of office to Gwolong Nanleng Yusuf Gutus, the Gwolong Talk as third class Chief of Tal Chiefdom and Nde Lamgocha Tarar, Ngolong Pai as third class Chief of Pai Chiefdom on Wednesday December, 2019 with the task of unifying the people.

“The government will be relying on you to maintain peace and security in your domain by deploying your structures to mediate and resolve conflicts before they get out of hand.You are to also work closely with security agencies within your domains and members of your traditional councils to anticipate, detect and nip in the bud any attempt to cause a breach of the peace.”

The governor promised to create Chiefdoms if that is the wish of the people. His action has provided opportunity for legitimate ethnic groups in the state who desire Chiefdoms, Districts and upgrading villages.

The Long Goemai of Shendam, Miskom Martin Shalders III who spoke for the Plateau State council of traditional rulers said they fully endorse the action of government and they were fully carried along and endorsed all the appointments.

He debunked the claims by some mischief makers who say the installations are meant to weaken some existing rulers and chiefdoms.

He described Governor Lalong as the man who understands the feelings of his people and is ready to build peace.