Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has presented the staff of office to the new Owa of Oke Oro Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area, Oba Adebukola Alexander Aina, describing the traditional institution as a veritable tool for good governance.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony on Saturday, Fayemi urged the people to demonstrate the spirit of oneness and sincerity of purpose to support their king.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor also advised the new monarch to rally his subjects for the growth and development of the town.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the deputy governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, revealed that the throne became vacant following the demise of the last occupant, Oba Afolabi Bobade, in September 2017.

The governor disclosed that the state government commenced the process of filling the stool after the demise of Bobade of Onigaro ruling house.

According to him, the process was in line with the provisions of Section 8A (i) of Ekiti State Chiefs Law, 2012 and the tradition and custom of the people of Oke Oro.

He noted that the selection of Aina was adjudged smooth, hitch-free and devoid of political influence and manipulation.

Fayemi restated the commitment of his administration to always respect the traditional institution and carry it along in ensuring peace, progress and development of the state.

He said his administration was not unmindful of the significant roles of royal fathers in fostering peaceful co-existence of the people.

The governor said the Obaship institution served as veritable tool for good governance through the performance of reconciliatory and advisory roles to the government.

He advised Oba Aina to accommodate, endure, persevere, tolerate and dutifully lead and serve his subjects in a way that would sustain the peace of the town.

Fayemi hailed the people for maintaining decorum, decency and maturity in the process.

In his acceptance speech, Aina promised to sustain the peace and the indivisible entity of the community to bring about development in the town.

Oba Aina, who described his ascension to the throne as the one destined by God, urged the people to support him in bringing development to the town.

The new monarch solicited the presence of developmental projects in the community.

Earlier, Chairman of Ijero Local Government Area, Abiodun Dada, charged the new monarch to put up a reconciliatory committee of elders to settle grievances among aggrieved parties in the community to engender peace, progress and development of the land.

Dada disclosed the selection process was devoid of strife, rancour and acrimony.

Also, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Adeniyi Familoni, commended the Fayemi administration for ensuring all vacant chieftaincy stools in the state are promptly filled in strict compliance with the law to ensure peace and harmony.

Familoni revealed that none of the process of filling vacant traditional stools by the Fayemi administration had been contested in the court of law.