Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, said traditional institutions are great enablers of cohesion, peace, and socio-economic and political development in the society.

Presenting staffs of office to the new Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman and the new Olusin of Ijara-Isin, Oba Ajibola Ademola Julius, AbdulRazaq urged traditional institutions to join government’s campaigns to mobilise the citizenry for peace, unity and development of not just Kwara but of the country.

The governor said his administration is committed to its pledge to honour and support traditional institutions at all times, adding that the government’s relationship with the institution is guided by fairness and respect.

“As an administration, we followed the rules and respected the traditions and culture of the affected communities in the emergence of the new monarchs without undue interference. To the glory of God, their royal highnesses are the popular choices of their people. I, therefore, congratulate them, their families, the kingmakers, critical stakeholders, and the people of their communities.

“No one is crowned except it is ordained by Almighty Allah. Your royal highnesses should be grateful to Allah for honouring you with the thrones of your forebears. I urge you to extend olive branches to all quarters,” he said.

AbdulRazaq urged the monarchs to work with everyone under their domains and outside to promote peace and development.

“I also appeal to all relevant stakeholders to work with the new monarchs,” he said.

Commissioner for Local government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Aliyu Saifuddeen, urged the monarchs to use their positions to promote peace, tranquility and progress among their subjects.

“There is no doubt that royal fathers are well-respected and highly revered. They are veritable tools for grassroots mobilisation. They are the custodians of tradition and culture for people and they are always available to assist their subjects in the resolution of conflicts,” he said.

Oba Suleiman, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, pledged loyalty and support to all government policies.

“We acknowledge the effort of your government in maintaining peace and harmony in our dear state,” he said.