From Ben Dunno, Warri

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to accord due recognition to the role played by traditional rulers in the country, noting that their valuable contributions to nation building cannot be over emphasised.

Osinbajo who gave the assurance in a speech delivered during a courtesy visit to Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Abe 1, at his palace in Effurun, Uvwie council, yesterday, said grassroots peace and security can only be actualised with the collaboration of traditional institutions across the country.

«The traditional institution has a major role to play in ensuring security and peace and must, therefore, not be taken for granted,” Osinbajo said.

Professor Osinbajo commended the Ovie of Uvwie kingdom for sustaining peace in Uvwie kingdom, adding that it was on record that since his enthronement as Ovie of Uvwie, Abe the first, the kingdom had been peaceful.