From Ben Dunno, Warri

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to accord due recognition to the role played by traditional rulers in the country, noting that their valuable contributions to nation-building cannot be overemphasised.

The vice president, who gave the assurance in a speech delivered during a courtesy visit to Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Abe I, at his palace in Effurun, Uvwie Council Area, said grassroots peace and security can only be actualised with the collaboration of traditional institutions across the country.

According to him, ‘the traditional institution has a major role to play in ensuring security and peace and must therefore not be taken for granted.’

Professor Osinbajo commended the Ovie of Uvwie kingdom for sustaining the peace In Uvwie kingdom adding that it was on record that since the enthronement as Ovie Of Uvwie, Abe the first, the kingdom has been peaceful.

He enjoined the Uvwie Monarch to sustain the peace in the kingdom especially because the area is regarded as the commercial nerve of the Delta State.

Vice President Osinbajo assured the Uvwie Monarch that the Federal Government would consider the request of the traditional institutions to be involved in governance.

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa represented by his Deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, said the existing peace in the state was achieved with the collaboration of the traditional rulers.

Governor Okowa thanked the vice president for the visit to the state and assured him that Delta State will continue to remain peaceful so as to attract more attention and development projects from the Federal Government.

The Ovie Of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Abe I, while welcoming the vice president appealed to him to help ensure that the National Assembly revisited the request of the traditional institution for an amendment to the constitution that will give a constitutional role to traditional rulers.

The Uvwie monarch lamented that the amendment for a constitutional role sought by the traditional rulers suffered a setback in the Senate on Tuesday.

An amendment of the constitution to give the constitutional role to traditional rulers did not scale through in the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill is aimed at enabling traditional rulers to play a more critical role in the governance of the country by giving them the strength to advise the president and governors.

Vice President Osinbajo and his entourage later moved to the palace of the Olu of Warri, Ogiamme Atuwatse III, for another courtesy visit.