From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A traditional ruler of Kaninkon Chiefdom, Tafidan Nikyob, in Southern Kaduna, Dr. Monday Barau Madaki, has backed Governor Nasir El-rufa’i’s position not to negotiate with bandits.

Governor El-rufai has consistently said that he would never negotiate with bandits, even if they kidnapped his own child, stressing that the bandits have lost the constitutional rights to live.

However, Chief Madaki noted that El-rufai’s position was not based on any sentiment but because the bandits have caused so much pains and death on innocent Nigerians.

In an interview with newsmen in Kaduna, the traditional ruler who was a retired Director with the Kaduna State Ministry of Education explained that negotiating with bandits would make criminality to linger on in the country.

“To end terrorism, Government and loved ones must vehemently stop negotiating or paying ransome to bandits and this in a way would nip in the bud drastically such dastardly criminality.

“If we stop negotiating or paying ransom to them, they will stop, because they won’t have money to buy arms to terrorise innocent Nigerians.

“If they abduct 20 people today, 10 tomorrow and they kill, they will definitely get tired and stop.

“But when you pay them ransome, they buy more arms to engage in more criminal activities”.

While commenting on state of the nation, he urged Nigerians to desist from money politics which according to him had been responsible for bad leaders in sensitive position, noting that such accounted for so much pains and underdevelopment in the country.

“Money Politics will never take Nigerians anywhere, because we will ever hardly get the right people on the leadership position”.

He called on Nigerians and Southern Kaduna people to unite irrespective of tribe or religion, adding that only that way would Nigeria overcome bad leadership and terrorism.