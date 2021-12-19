Igwe Oranu Chidume of Omor Kingdom in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra, has advocated the promotion of Igbo culture, traditions and norms to educate young generation about their roots.

Chidume made the call on Sunday at the Cultural Fiesta and Awards ceremony organised by the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), in Awka.

The traditional ruler said that promoting and showcasing the Igbo culture and traditions could also attract tourists and be a source of revenue.

“Our culture and traditions are our unique identity. We need to safeguard and promote them, as they can attract tourists from across the globe.

“This fiesta is a way of rejuvenating Igbo’s rich culture and heritage as well as showcasing to the world that Igbo language and culture will never go into extinction.

“We need to ensure that our children and youths are true ambassadors of our culture and heritage in every aspect of their lifestyles and all they represent,’’ the igwe said

Also speaking, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the CBN, said there was the need to prioritise local governance and community development.

He urged community leaders to continue to promote justice, equity, fairness and peace in all their communities.

In his remarks, the National President of ASATU, Mr Titus Akpudo, lamented the rapid erosion of cultural values in Nigeria.

“This cultural fiesta is an opportunity for us to remind us that we are a people. We are Igbo and we have our way of life.

“It is also an opportunity for us to revive our social lives,’’ he said.

Akpudo commended Gov. Willie Obiano for championing community development with innovative policies.

The festival featured Igbo traditional dances and masquerades from different communities in the state.

It had “Re-invigorating Anambra Culture and Values’’ as its theme. (NAN)