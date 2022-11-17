Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has donated a new 2-bedroom self contained apartment to an indigent widow.
The royal father handed over the keys to the apartment to the 55 year old widow, Mrs Monica Ajibo on Wednesday at Edem-Ani community.
Speaking at the event, Asadu said that he was moved by the plight of the widow whose mud house collapsed after the death of her husband.
“The widow’s pathetic story moved me to build the 2-bedroom apartment that contained a parlour, kitchen, bathroom and toilet with all the floor of the house tiled.
“I believe in putting smiles on the faces of people because God has been blessing me.
The traditional ruler said the house he donated to Ajibo was the fourth he had built for indigent people in the past four years.
The American trained nurse said he also built a cottage hospital for the community three years ago, equipped it and allowed people to access the facility free of charge.
“My desire in this world is to always be in a position where I can be of help to the poor on daily basis,” he said.
He urged public spirited people in the country to join hands in the fight against poverty by helping the less privileged around them.
Inaugurating the apartment, Chief Walter Ozioko, Chairman of Nsukka LGA, described Asadu as a “blessing” to Edem-Ani community the people of Nsukka and entire humanity.
“I urge other wealthy people in Nsukka LG to emulate Asadu who is always putting smiles on the faces of the poor.
“Asadu is God sent, a good example of a traditional ruler and a practicing christian who is not only a blessing to his community but entire humanity,” Ozioko said.
Responding, Ajibo in tears of joy, said she lacked words to thank Asadu for the house he built for her.
She prayed God to replenish the pocket of Asadu in billionfolds as well as grant him more uncommon favours so that many more people would also benefit from him.
“May God grant Asadu long life, uncommon favours, blessings, protections all the days of his life,” she said.
The mother of four said that if she was in a dream and someone told her that one day she would live in such a fine house she would not believe it.
“For many years now I am living in rented one room in a nearby village because the mud house my husband built before he died collapsed.
“This house built for me by Asadu has brought me back home, I lack words to thank my traditional ruler for remembering a poor widow like me,” she said.
In her reaction, a woman leader in the community, Mrs Nnenna Eze, the leader of a group known as Edem-Ani thanked the royal father for hind gesture.
“We are happy today that our traditional ruler in his usual kindness has demonstrated again his love for the poor in the society.
“Our prayer for Asadu is that God will continue to bless him more so that he will continue to render more selfless service to humanity,” Eze said.
NAN reports that, Venerable Christian Eze, a cleric from St John Anglican Church Edem-Ani Nsukka dedicated the house to God.
Dignitaries at the occasion included Chief Vita Abba, Candidate of People Democratic Party for Nsukka/Igboeze-South Federal constituency. (NAN)
