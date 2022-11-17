Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has donated a new 2-bedroom self contained apartment to an indigent widow.

The royal father handed over the keys to the apartment to the 55 year old widow, Mrs Monica Ajibo on Wednesday at Edem-Ani community.

Speaking at the event, Asadu said that he was moved by the plight of the widow whose mud house collapsed after the death of her husband.

“The widow’s pathetic story moved me to build the 2-bedroom apartment that contained a parlour, kitchen, bathroom and toilet with all the floor of the house tiled.