From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A paramount ruler, the Sangarin Shabu in Nasarawa state Alhaji Mahmoud Bwalla has described the recent conferment of productivity Order of Merit Award on Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib as well deserved.

Alhaji Mahmoud Bwalla stated this on Saturday during a press briefing at his palace in Shabu, Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

According to the traditional ruler, Primary Health Care under Dr. Faisal Shuaib had recorded unprecedented transformation especially in the area of upgrading of health care facilities across the country and sustained attention to maternal and child health.

He also pointed out that the Executive Director had distinguished himself in stamping out Ebola, Polio and routine immunization as well as the fight against COVID – 19 over the years.

Alhaji Mahmoud Bwalla called on the recipient, Dr. Faisal Shuaib to see the award as the means to a good ending by redoubling his efforts towards reaching the unreached with heath care services to reduce to the barest minimum, the rate of maternal and child mortality in the country.

The traditional ruler while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the award, called on other recipients to continue to live up to expectations of their various endeavour to the service of humanity.

