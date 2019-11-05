Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Enogie (Duke) of Ogan community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, HRH George Igbinovia, has fled his community to avoid being lynched by angry youths who reportedly razed his palace, six houses‎ and vehicles.

Many residents of the community, who were also said to have fled since violence broke out last Saturday, are yet to return home.

Daily Sun learnt that the youths chased away their traditional ruler after soldiers he and his sons allegedly invited to the community shot dead one Agharuwa Pulley.

‎Witnesses say the youths had mobilised to the Enogie palace to demand for money realised from the burrow pit in the community when one of his sons drove in with armed soldiers,‎ who fired shots sporadically and in the process a bullet killed Agharuwa instantly.

‎But another account of the incident said the crisis was over the control of the burrow pit between the eldest son of the Enogie and his step brothers.

‎The embattled Enogie, who spoke to reporters, said his eldest son instigated the community against him over money realised from the burrow pit.

“They have driven me away, it is only these clothings on my body that I have left. My son said I am old,” ghe native ruler said, distraught.

‎Reacting to his father’s claim, the eldest son, Prince Daniel Igbinovia, denied the allegation and said the boy was killed by soldiers brought by his father’s step brothers.

“I never instigated anybody. I was in Brigade Command when the incident took place. I don’t believe in violence. I believe in peaceful resolution,” ‎he said even as a resident in the community insisted that the burrow pit belonged to the community and not any of the sons of the Enogie.

The resident said they have not seen any money paid into the community account.

‎Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command DSP Chidi Nwabuzor said an investigation into the incident has commenced and warned the youths to desist from taking the law into their hands.