Fred Itua, Abuja

A traditional ruler in Enugu State, Igwe Mike Nnukwu, and concerned kindred families of Amechi Awkunanaw and Obeagu communities of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have begged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu, to save them from alleged police harassment.

Lawyer to the traditional ruler and other aggrieved members of the community in a letter addressed to the IGP, Obinna Ugwu, said the attitude of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) with the D9 Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department of Enugu State Police Command, is unhealthy for the Force.

“In what appears to be a brazen disregard to the office of the Inspector-General of Police, it is indeed very sad to remark that while the Legal Section was making very frantic effort to retrieve the case files from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) in compliance with the order/directive of the Inspector-General of Police under reference, the Special Tactical Squad is working with the D9 section of the Criminal Investigation Department of Enugu State Police Command to arrest and detain the indigenes of our client over the same subject which your office has directed the Commissioner of Police, Legal to consolidate.

“Further to the above and in view of the continued involvement of the STS as well as the said D9 section in land related matters vis-à-vis the manifest flouting of your directives by the said STS and D9 which conduct to say the least depicts the highest form of indiscipline in the Nigeria Police Force, we wish to also call to your attention your circular of June 30, 2020 titled “Force-Re-organization” and to state that the essence of the said force re-organization should not be defeated by the unnecessary inclination to indiscipline by both the STS and D9 respectively.

“It is our most humble and candid prayer that these actions of the STS and D9 should not be glossed over as the disciplinary measure to be taken against this action complained of shall to a great extent serve as a deterrent against any future re-occurrence of such a gross indiscipline,” part of the letter read.

In his reaction, head of the unit and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Kolo, said the claims were untrue. Instead, he said those alleging were invited by the Police, based on a complaint. He said they were yet to honour the invitation.

He said he couldn’t have harassed them when they were yet to turn themselves in based on a complaint. He urged them to do the right thing and stop using the media to promote what is not true.

“How can I harass them or order my men to do that when I have not seen them? There’s a complaint against them. They have not responded or honoured an invitation. Instead, they’re the ones crying fowl and making false claims,” he explained.

Enugu Police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, didn’t react when contacted. Though he picked his calls twice, he, however, didn’t make any remarks.