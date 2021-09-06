By Steve Agbota

His Royal Highness, Mai Borgu, Mohammed Dantoro, kitoro the IV has called on the Military authorities to deploy soldiers to protect Borgu kingdom, in Niger state from being over run by insurgents.

The Royal father, reacting to the sad news on the kidnapping of the district head of Wawa, the Dodo of Wawa, Dr Mahmoud Ahmed in Borgu kingdom, disclosed that the vast Borgu forest, which forms the nucleus of the famous kainji lake National Park, has been over run by the terrorists, and had formed the headquarters of their operations, where carry unrelenting attacks against innocent civilians and their villages.

Disturbed by the ease in which the insurgents had easily taken over the Borgu forest, which shares boundaries with Benin Republic, Kwara and Kebbi states, the Mai Borgu predicts that it won’t be long before the entire kingdom of Borgu land would fall to the superior power of terrorists, except the military with immediate effect,deploy its air force and infantry units to push the terrorists out of the forest and check their incursion into Borgu kingdom, Niger state from the borders of Benin Republic and Nigeria.

“This is an urgent appeal and call for immediate deployment of the military both on the air and ground to root out these insurgents or else we shall have on our hands another terrible civilian casualties and displacement, bigger and worst than the sambiza experience in Borno state, and indeed the Borgu forest is larger in size and cover large expanse of Pristine ecosystem,” he explained.

The Mai Borgu, however, denied media reports, saying he was kidnapped by the insurgents, noting that he was safe and healthy.

“I have been receiving calls from Nigerians far and wide who wanted to confirm if I am safe, yes, I was not the victim but the district head of Wawa community in my kingdom. Also the district head of Dekara was kidnapped about four months ago and has not been found.

“I am saddened by the development and requests that the military respond and comb the forest of the Kainji Lake National Park and rescue the district heads and other kidnapped victims held up in the heart of the large expanse of the pristine forest ecosystem before they are moved across the borders into Benin Republic,” he bemoaned.