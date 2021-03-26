In view of the worrisome cases of insecurity in the country, the traditional paramount ruler of Saki in Oyo state, Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi Oyedepo III has advised the federal government to revisit the issue of state police.

The monarch who expressed the readiness of traditional rulers to partner governments in curbing insecurity in the country, also emphasized the need to use science and technology to fight crime as being done in other climes.

Earlier in his speech, Chairman of the Beere Festival Committee, High chief Adegoke Rasheed, Bagii of Sakiland thanked the Okere for resuscitating the festival.

He said the 2021 edition of the Beere Festival with the grand finale billed for April 6 is a unique festival because it is going to be celebrated under a new king.

According to him, the festival is as old as the ancient town of Saki, and therefore must be celebrated with pomp and pageantry. “It is an important way of marking the beginning and end of the farming season. It is a celebration of life, accomplishments in the community, culture and well-being of our people,” he added.

In his own submission, the Vice chairman of the committee who is also the Baale of Sepeteri, High Chief Jimoh Olatunji Adigun said the festival will showcase the beauty and culture of the ancient town to visitors and dignitaries.

While reiterating that the aged festival has no link with diabolism, High Chief Adigun, however, emphasized that the festival will be an avenue for the Okere to publicly pray for his people and bless them.

The festival is to run for nine days from 29th of March to 6th of April, 2021, and will be chaired by Bar Ahmed Raji SAN, while her Excellency, the wife of deputy governor of Oyo state, Prof Hamdallat Olaniyan will be the Mother of the day.

Other dignitaries expected at the festival are: Senator Monsurat Sunmonu who is distinguished mother of the day, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Bioku of Boraj pharmaceutical Nigeria limited will be distinguished special guest of honour while the Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, the Oluwu of Kuta with be Royal father of the day.