David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The traditional Prime Minister of Isuofia Kingdom, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Pius Muoneme has warned the newly elected members of the State and National Assemblies to be sensitive to the yearnings of the electorate who he said defied scorching sun to vote for them in the just concluded elections across the country.

Chief Muoneme, flanked by one of the political “king makers” in the community, Hon Ikechukwu Emenike, said at his palace, yesterday, that the masses expected selfless service from the lawmakers and judicious use of constituency projects funds meant for the betterment of the constituents “not just moving around with siren and security details at the expense of the generality of the masses.”

On the presidential election and its outcome, he scored the exercise low and noted that it was characterized by militarization and technical rigging with the hope that the court would correct it.

He also alleged that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) offended many of its aspirants in Anambra State during the primaries, who he said paid a lot of money to be given the party ticket.

Chief Muoneme and Hon Emenike, thanked the people of Aguata Constituency II for electing Dr Okechukwu Okoye to represent the constituency in the State House of Assembly under the APGA platform.

Hon Emenike said the choice of Dr Okoye was premised on the yearnings of Aguata people for change and quality representation of the constituency.

Dr Okoye at the meeting reaffirmed his promise to fulfill all his electoral promises to the people “to change the face of Aguata politics for good.”

The Traditional Prime Minister commended Governor Willie Obiano for awarding a contract for the construction of Ekwulobia-Igbo-Ukwu road. He said the community also needed steady electricity supply and better road network in the area.