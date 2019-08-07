Shina Ogunbiyi and Chinelo Obogo

Traditional rulers of Awori extraction in Lagos State have expressed displeasure over the non-inclusion of more Aworis in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner nominees list.

They expressed their displeasure, yesterday during a monthly meeting at the Igando-Ikotun Local Government secretariat in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Oba Tijani Akinloye, the Ojomu of Ajiran, said the royal fathers are displeased that despite the continuous support of the Aworis for the ruling party in Lagos, they have been marginalised and excluded from the nominees list which Governor Sanwo-Olu sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“In Lagos, the Awori’s occupy 17 of the 20 local governments and 26 of the 37 local council development areas as well as the three senatorial districts and the entire Aworis turned out to vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu. The records are there to show and we pray that God leads him in the right direction.

“Recall that on July 14, 2019, Sanwo-Olu transmitted 25 names of commissioners and special advisers to the Assembly for screening. It is pertinent to note categorically note that out of the nominees, only one or two Awori indigenes were included in the list. We use this medium to unequivocally remind the Lagos State government that the Aworis are not happy with the way we are being marginalised in this state despite our population and also for the fact that we are the original settlers in the state. Sadly enough, we have not been accorded our rightful position in the governance of the state,” Oba Akinloye said.